Shirley R. Miller GREENSBORO BEND — Shirley Ruth Miller, 82, a longtime member of the Greensboro Bend community, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in the comfort of her home with her family at her side. She was born Jan. 24, 1939, in Wolcott, the daughter of the late Howard H. and Eve (Brown) Greene. She attended Wolcott public schools and graduated from Peoples Academy with the class of 1957. On May 2, 1957, Shirley married Edward E. Miller in Wolcott. Together, they devoted their lives to raising their three children. Over the years, Shirley worked for several area businesses, including Copley Hospital in Morrisville and Willey’s Store in Greensboro. She later worked for more than 27 years for the U.S. Postal Service: first as a rural carrier; and until she retired in 2000, she was postmaster in Wolcott. From 2007 until her health failed, she was a caregiver for the elderly. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Wolcott for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends and frequenting her favorite restaurants. She had been known to travel for hours just to grab lunch. During her retirement, she started a Red Hat Society group, for ladies over the age of 50. She also completed the 251 Club, visiting every post office in the state of Vermont. Survivors include three children, Tracy and Robert Fisher of Concord, North Carolina, Lincoln and Rachelle Miller of Greensboro Bend and Angela and Richard Pueschel of Lawndale, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Justin Fisher (Nicole), Brianna Starnes (Dusty), Sierra Renaud, Ryan Renaud, Abigail Burt (Peter), Mason Miller, John and Rebecca Franklin; five great-grandchildren, Eliana Fontaine, Maxwell Fisher, Mackenzie and Corbin Starnes and Parker Burt; three siblings, Maxine Darling and Howard Greene, both of Wolcott, and Roland Greene of Craftsbury; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by an infant son, Richard A. Miller; and three siblings, Edna Greene, Raymond Greene and Elenore Grimes. Funeral services will be held in the spring and burial will be in the Fairmont Cemetery in Wolcott, with location, date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, 481 Summer St., Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819; or to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb, of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
