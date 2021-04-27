Shirley R. Miller GREENSBORO BEND — The funeral service for Shirley R. Miller, who died Feb. 21, 2021, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson with Pastor Al Lamos officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmont Cemetery in Wolcott. Due to COVD-19, a mask and distancing will be required. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service.
