Shirley R. Miller GREENSBORO BEND — Shirley Ruth Miller, 82, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at home, with family at her side. She was born Jan. 24, 1939, in Wolcott, the daughter of Howard H. and Eve (Brown) Greene. She graduated in 1957 from Peoples Academy. On May 2, 1957, she married Edward E. Miller in Wolcott. Mrs. Miller worked for several area businesses, including Copley Hospital in Morrisville and Willey’s Store in Greensboro. She was later employed by the U.S. Postal for more than 27 years, first as a rural carrier and later, as Wolcott postmaster. From 2007 until her health failed, she was a caregiver for the elderly. She was a member of Church of the Nazarene in Wolcott. She started a Red Hat Society group and completed the 251 Club, visiting every Vermont post office. Survivors include three children, Tracy Fisher of Concord, North Carolina, Lincoln Miller of Greensboro Bend and Angela Pueschel of Lawndale, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Maxine Darling, Howard Greene, both of Wolcott, and Roland Greene of Craftsbury; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Miller was predeceased by an infant son, Richard Miller; and three siblings, Elenore Grimes, Edna and Raymond Greene. The funeral service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, 481 Summer St., Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819; or Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.