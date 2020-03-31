Shirley Mary (Nichols) Granger EAST MONTPELIER — It is with a heavy heart the family of Shirley Mary (Nichols) Granger, 89, announces her passing to be with her husband, Bob Granger, in their eternal life on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Born on Oct. 2, 1930, in Barre, she was the daughter of Leo and Emma (Baldwin) Nichols. She married her life partner and love of her life, Robert (Bob) Granger on Sept. 5, 1951. After living in Williamstown, Barre and Curtis Pond, they moved to East Montpelier and made their life there. Robert passed away on Aug. 9, 2011. Shirley worked for Green Mountain Power in the Barre office and then at the Montpelier office, retiring after 35 years of service. During their retirement, Bob and Shirley wintered in Bushnell, Florida, and came home in the summer to enjoy time with family and friends. Her passions were bingo, scratch-off cards, casinos and playing cards with her friends. Shirley would be upset when holidays fell on Bingo night and she couldn’t play. She was lucky at both scratch-offs and bingo and that helped her keep going. She had a sense of humor that would delight the kids while driving parents crazy. She never hesitated to speak her mind and give out her words of wisdom – that she made up occasionally. Survivors include her brother George Nichols of Barre; brother-in-law and sister-in law, Taylor and Mona Millington; brother-in-law, Paul Gagne; niece Deborah Barney and her husband, Chuck and their kids, Cole and Rachael Barney; nephews Brent Gagne and his wife, Susan and their son Christian; and Brian Hebert; as well as many other nieces and nephews scattered throughout the Northeast who loved her. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Robert Granger – the love of her life to whom she was married almost 60 years to; her brother Leo Nichols Jr.; her sisters Carolyn Gagne and Lorraine Hebert; her brother-in-law, Dick Hebert; and her nephew Greg Hebert. Due to the difficulty of the world we live in right now, a graveside service will be held later at a time to be determined. To honor her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Shirley was a member and supporter of several organizations that provided support to our military – including the VFW auxiliary, the Elks, and the American Legion. So, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to any organization that you prefer that provide support for our men and women in uniform, either abroad or at home. Special thanks go to her nephew Brad Millington and his wife, Lori, of East Montpelier, who helped Shirley with snow and garbage removal, mowing, and countless other ways without ever being asked. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Central Vermont Medical Center’s ICU and those who were taking care of her during these last days. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre assisted the family. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
