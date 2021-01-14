Shirley M. King EAST MONTPELIER – Shirley Marion King, 84, of Vincent Flats Road passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born Feb. 2, 1936, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of William G. and Marion A. (Pickering) Barclay. Shirley attended East Montpelier Elementary School and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1954. On May 24, 1972, she married Clifton King under an apple tree in Waterbury Center. They made their home in East Montpelier. They spent 48 wonderful years together. Shirley was employed as a clerk by Green Mountain Power and the Vermont State Police for many years. She was a member of the Montpelier Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a custodian for both the Montpelier and Burlington chapels, as well as serving as the family history librarian and relief society president. Clifton baptized her on April 6, 1972. In 1976, she and Clifton were sealed for time and all eternity in the Washington Temple along with her daughter, Susan. In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed time spent with her church family, as well as her friends and family. She also enjoyed doing genealogy work, researching her family’s history. Survivors include her husband, Clifton King; and her grandchildren, Amy and Robert. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Susan, in 1995; and her brother, George Barclay. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
