Shirley M. Hewitt CHELSEA — Shirley Mae Hewitt, 75, of Chelsea, died peacefully at her home on March 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Shirley was born on July 18, 1946, to Edwin and Laura (Morrill) Luce, of Tunbridge, Vermont. She attended grade school in Tunbridge and graduated from South Royalton High School in 1964. Upon graduation, she began working at National Life Insurance in Montpelier until 1970. She later worked as a secretary/payroll clerk for Emgee Mfg., which later became Merrimaid Mfg. She finished her working career as an administrative assistant at Vermont Technical College after 14 years. Shortly after graduation, Shirley met her future husband, Jim, at a dance at the North Tunbridge Grange Hall. After an eight-month courtship, they were married on Oct. 23, 1965. Their marriage lasted 53 years until Jim’s death in March 2018. Shirley and Jim lived their entire married life in Chelsea at the former family farm on the East Randolph Road. Shirley enjoyed dancing, gardening, going for Jeep rides with Jim, cooking/baking, but most of all, being a grandmother. Her pastimes included playing women’s softball, playing in the Chelsea cribbage league, participating in road rallies, seeking out a croquet game, delivering Meals on Wheels and assisting Jim with the administrative duties of running his tire business. Shirley was a board member of the Chelsea Senior Center, was proud of her involvement in the Chelsea Old Home Days Celebration and for many years, she worked in the Tunbridge Fair Exhibitor Entry Office. On April 17, 1968, they welcomed their first son, James Edward Hewitt II. He was later joined by Chad Allan Hewitt on Dec. 10, 1970. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Jim and his wife, Jenny, of South Royalton, Chad Hewitt, of Barre; four grandchildren, Jocelyn, Madison, Cooper, and Jacob; and sisters-in-law, Judy Campbell, of Northfield, and Sandra Race and her husband, John, of East Randolph; and brother-in-law, Tom and his wife, Barb, of South Carolina; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and younger sister, Maryellen. Funeral services will be celebrated at the United Church of Chelsea on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 3 p.m. There are no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Chelsea Senior Center, P.O. Box 44, Chelsea, VT 05038. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
