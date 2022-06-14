Shirley Luther WILLIAMSTOWN — Shirley Lillian-Mary Luther, 71, a longtime resident, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, June 10, 2022. Born on July 16, 1950, she was the daughter of Wilford and Virginia (Rivers) Hebert. She had a large family, eight sisters, including Gloria Gunn, Peggy Atkins, Cynthia Hebert, Gail Dexter and Pamela Fletcher surviving; and one brother, Ronnie Hebert; with many nieces and nephews. On Dec. 24, 1980, Shirley married the love of her life, Albert Luther, and from then on, they created a loving home. Her pride and joy was her family, she thrived knowing they created a close, protective home for their four children, Bradley Luther and his wife, Heather; Dennis McLaughlin and his wife, Michele; Cathy Jacques and her husband, Louis. Also, her five grandchildren, Lacey Luther; Michael Jacques and his wife, Ashley; Brooke Stone and her husband, David; Hunter McLaughlin and his fiancée, Alexandra; and Brianna McLaughlin. As well as her four great-grandchildren, Timothy Jacques, Derek Jacques, Erik Kinnarney, and Weslee Stone. Shirley also was prideful of the career she built for herself as a self-employed realtor owner of The Property Mart. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Steven Luther; and her three sisters, Mary Stone, Susan Larabee and Nancy Springer. Per Shirley’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
