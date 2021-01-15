Shirley Laplant MIDDLESEX — Shirley Laplant, 95, died Jan. 3, 2021, at Berlin Health & Rehab Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
Updated: January 15, 2021 @ 3:03 am
