Shirley Jean Flint WILLIAMSTOWN — Shirley Jean Flint, 79, of Vermont Route 14 passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center, after a year of declining health. Born on March 19, 1941, at home, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Gertrude (Williams) Flint. She attended Williamstown schools after her mother died in 1946. Her father and grandmother raised her. In 1964, her father married Mary Ellen Campbell. She lived with her father and stepmother until her father’s death in 1998. She continued to live with her stepmother and took care of her through a long illness. After her stepmother’s death in 2013, she got an apartment and for the first time in 72 years, lived by herself and was responsible for herself. She worked at Malnati Dry Cleaners in Barre and Unifirst Dry Cleaners in Williamstown. She also worked at Central Vermont Hospital (now Central Vermont Medical Center) and Woodridge Nursing Home until her retirement in 2006. After her retirement, she volunteered Saturdays at the Williamstown Food Shelf greeting and helping people. She couldn’t wait for Saturdays to come. Shirley was a member of the United Federated Church in Williamstown and the Fraternal Rebekah Lodge #50 in Williamstown. Survivors include her two sisters-in-law, Nancy Flint of Highgate Center and Janet Flint of St. Albans; her stepsister, Evalyn Goodrich of Williamstown; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepmother, Mary Ellen Flint; her brothers, Royce and Robert; her nephew, Keith Flint, and a great-niece, Samantha Flint; and her stepsister, Barbara Campbell. In keeping with the family’s wishes, there are no services at this time. A remembrance celebration and graveside service will be planned for some time in 2021 to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Williamstown Food Shelf, P.O. Box 133, Williamstown, VT 05679. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.