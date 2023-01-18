Shirley J. Krogh MONTPELIER — Shirley Jean Krogh died Saturday December 3, 2022. She was 93. Shirley was born May 14, 1929, in Lincoln, NE. Her parents were the late William Worth Cramer and Roxie (Wilson) Cramer. Shirley graduated in 1952 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Sociology and Psychology Education, and married her college sweetheart, Milt, in December of that year. She enjoyed teaching until 1957, then became a beloved mother, active community member, and avid tennis player. She later returned several times to early childhood education. Shirley and Milt lived in many cities during Milt’s career, including Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, St Louis, and Oshkosh, WI, retiring to Savannah, GA. Throughout her life Shirley found satisfaction in creating beautiful homes for her family and volunteering for fundraisers such as the St. Louis Symphony and student scholarships in Oshkosh, WI. After her husband’s death in 2011, Shirley moved to Montpelier, VT to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Jay Wisner. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Harry Milton Krogh (Milt), and by her sisters Wylda Jepson, Glenda Krivohlavek, Margaret Herman, and Lenora Mae Spink. She is survived by her daughters Leslie, Krogh-Wisner (Jay) and Stephanie Fitzgerald (Dan), and granddaughters Sarah Wisner (Sean Temple), and Shannon, Kelli, and Bridget Fitzgerald. Burial is at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery in McCook, NE. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
