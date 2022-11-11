Shirley J. Hartson SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT — Shirley J. Hartson, 87, passed away November 4, 2022 at the Memory Care Unit of the Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington. A private family ceremony will be held at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph where she will be buried beside her husband. To view the complete obituary, please go to https://memorials.vtfuneralhomes.com/shirley-hartson/5061742/index.php
