Shirley Harrington ZEPHYR HILLS, FL — Shirley passed away recently in Zephyr Hills, Florida on June 8, 2023 at the age of 84. She was born on March 23, 1939 to Clinton and Gladys Sawyer (Richardson) and was raised in Waits River, Vermont. She graduated from Bradford Academy in 1957 and married her high school sweetheart Edson E. Harrington in March of the same year. Shirley worked for the State of Vermont for 31 years until retirement. She and Edson raised their children in Barre Town, Vermont and then relocated to Waits River, Vermont. She is predeceased by Edson and her son Darrell. She is survived by her daughters Darlene and Delores as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a gravesite service on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Waits River Cemetery in Waits River, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.