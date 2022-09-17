Shirley G. Strong BERLIN — Shirley Gear Strong passed away peacefully at age 105 at Genesis Nursing Home in Berlin on September 16, 2022. Her earthly journey is now complete and she is with her beloved family for all eternity. She was born May 12, 1917 in Montpelier where she lived most of her life. Shirley worked for the state of Vermont and for the Washington County Northeast School District Office. She also volunteered for the Red Cross at Central VT Hospital. Shirley’s lifelong interest was in the fine arts, music in particular. She was an accomplished violinist and played professionally at the age of 15. Shirley was a member of the Vt State Symphony Orchestra, a charter member of the Vt Philharmonic Orchestra, and also played with the UVM orchestra and various chamber groups. She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ and sang in the choir. She also sang with the Barre Choraleers. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Willard (Bill), a former mayor of Montpelier; her son, Steven, and her brothers. Fred and Charlie Gear. She is survived by her daughter, Christine, (Tina), son in law Joe, grandchildren, Sara and Briana and their spouses, and three great grandchildren. Her nieces and nephews loved their Aunt Shirley. Her ready smile, sense of humor and positivity will be sorely missed. She had such a compassionate heart for the well being of others. Shirley was Vermont’s biggest cheerleader and possessed that great VT. Independent spirit to the core! She also loved family vacations at Ocean Park, Maine, especially her beach walks. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Westview Meadows for going above and beyond in their care for Shirley. She was always so grateful. Also, thanks to Genesis nursing home in Berlin for welcoming Shirley and keeping comfortable at age 105. Rest in peace, our dear sweet mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and loyal friend. There will be no calling hours and the burial will be private for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com
