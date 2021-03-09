Shirley E. Laplant MIDDLESEX — Shirley Elizabeth Laplant, 95, formerly of Middlesex, passed on Jan. 3, 2021, at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation where she had resided for the past three years. Shirley was born in Wheelock, Vermont, July 6, 1925, the daughter of Charles and Nina (Braley) Shepard. She grew up in the Claremont, New Hampshire, area most of her younger life then moved to Calais, Vermont, to live with Frank and Lilla Shepard Bugbee, her aunt and uncle. Shirley married James Andrew Laplant on May 20, 1961. They purchased the dairy farm in Shady Rill and worked it together for 25-plus years. In 1986, the farm was sold, keeping a couple acres where they built a small home. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 20, 2021. Shirley was a dedicated foster parent for many youth in central Vermont throughout the years and was recognized by the State of Vermont for her efforts. She truly enjoyed helping others. Shirley spent many seasons taking care of the grounds at Shady Rill Park. She was active in her community and never missed a town meeting. Upon retirement, she and James would migrate to Arcadia, Florida, for many winters. Survivors include her children, Ernest "Doc" Laplant, Georgianna Gagnon, Darlene Hall, Celia Sears and Nellie Gillander; many grand- and great-grandchildren; and youngest sister, June Zweers of Claremont, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her husband, James Andrew Laplant, who passed on Nov. 3, 2020; son, William "Dubber" Keith; four sisters and six brothers. A graveside service in the Poplar Hill Cemetery in North Montpelier will be announced at a later date. Notes of encouragement to the amazing staff at BHR on B wing who spent time with Shirley would be greatly appreciated. Memorial contributions can be made to the Waterbury Meals on Wheels Program, 14 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT 05676. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
