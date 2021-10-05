Shirley Duquette NORTHFIELD — A service in memory of Shirley Duquette is planned at St. John’s Catholic Church in Northfield on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside memorial. A reception will follow immediately after the graveside memorial at the church. Born April 6, 1937, Shirley passed on Jan. 28, 2021, surrounded by angels leading her to paradise. Shirley, a devoted Catholic, woke up every morning choosing to be happy. She was energetic, generous, artistic, spiritual, faithful, gracious and fashionable, loved by all, adored by her sons, Chris, Mark, Barry, and her daughters, Loanne, Darci, her sister, Eva LeClair, her brother, Roger LeClair, along with her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Shirley’s husband, Ron Duquette, predeceased her in 2008. The love of her life became her husband in 1957 in Northfield, Vermont. Together, they started and ran a successful business, Ron’s Custom Sandblast, in Barre, Vermont, for many years. They retired to Florida and enjoyed a busy and happy life exploring the many adventures in their new home, along with donating their time to Give Kids the World, in Kissimmee, Florida. Shirley’s greatest accomplishment was her family, she loved spending time with them. Her passion for all sports was known by all, especially cheering on the sidelines at her children’s and grandchildren’s events. She enjoyed traveling, cruising, camping, shopping, and swimming with family and friends. She was a devoted Catholic and belonged to the Council of Catholic Women and was never without her rosary. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, a donation in the memory of Shirley Duquette be made to Halifax Health Hospice, 4140 U.S. Highway 1, Edgewater, FL 32141-7241.
