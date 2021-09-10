Shirley Crossett Davis NORTHFIELD FALLS — Shirley Crossett Davis, 91, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Dwight Noyes, where she had lived for the last two years. Shirley was born on May 5, 1930, in West Rutland, to Esther and Fred Johnston. She grew up in Manchester, Vermont, with seven siblings. In 1949, she married Charles Crossett and moved to Montpelier, where they raised their six daughters. Charles died in 1985. Shirley spent the next several years helping raise many of her grandchildren. In 1990, she married Robert Davis, of Northfield; they moved to Florida until 2017 when they moved back to Vermont. Robert passed away in 2019. Shirley was an accomplished seamstress, artist and author. She was very proud that she was able to publish two books, “Saving Sutton Place” and “From Dawn to Dusk.” She loved coloring and sharing her pictures with family and all the community. Shirley was predeceased by her eldest daughter, Cheryl. in 2011; one infant grandson; four sisters and one brother. She is survived by her brothers, Frederick and Donald; her daughters, Mary Crossett, of Orange, Vermont, Susan (Michael) Pelchar, of Middlesex, Vermont, Martha (Dwight) Noyes, of Northfield Falls, Vermont, Luanne Biron, of Barre, Vermont, and Barbara Barnett, of Cary, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Barbara Johnson; her dear friend, Barb Stalling; and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Shirley’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Northfield Senior Center.
