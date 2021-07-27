Shirley Colburn HARDWICK — The memorial service for Shirley Colburn, who died June 6, 2020, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Hazen Union School Gymnasium in Hardwick, where a calling hour begins at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. Arrangements are by des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.