Shirley B. Miller BARRE — Shirley B. Miller, 87, of Washington Street passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on December 27, 1935, in Lower Graniteville, she was the daughter of Homer and Blanche (Harvey) Miller. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. After high school, she waitressed at the Green Mountain Diner before beginning her career as a secretary. In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed skiing, long walks, listening to country music, dancing, singing, arts and crafts, and visiting with friends and family. Survivors include her three daughters Bonnie Brothers and Maryann Burcar of San Diego County, California, and Donna Aguiar of North Carolina; her two sons Alan Brothers of Orange, Vermont, and Kevin Holcomb of Lyndon, Vermont; her grandchildren Danielle Burcar, Alanea Robbins, Brittany Brothers, Ryan Aguiar, Caleb Aguiar, Brandon Aguiar, Sierra Aguiar, Kloe Aguiar. and Laycee Aguiar; her great-grandchildren Dominic Ainsworth, Alexander Moran, Austin and Colton Robbins, Taidance Santamore and Kilana Brothers, Abigail Aguiar, Skyler Aguiar, and Novalee Aguiar. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandson, Jared Ainsworth. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Village Cemetery in Williamstown. Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.