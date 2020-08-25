Shirley Ann (Bond) Maclay MARSHFIELD — Shirley Ann Bond Maclay, 89, of Marshfield, Vermont, died Aug. 22, 2020. She was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Wilder, Vermont. She was the daughter of William and Kathleen Bond. She attended school on Thetford Hill, graduating from Thetford Academy in 1949 and went on to attend Vermont Junior College in Montpelier. On June 10, 1951, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Maclay. She worked at Dartmouth College, Hanover, New Hampshire, as an assistant comptroller and at Application Sulfides in South Strafford, Vermont, for several years. The family moved to Carrolton, Ohio, in 1956 where Tom worked for the government. Later, they moved to Brattleboro, Vermont, then Georgia, Vermont, and settled in Marshfield, Vermont, for her remaining years. Traveling to Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and the beaches at Bar Harbor and Wells Beach, Maine, were her favorites. She spent many hours doing needlepoint, embroidery, quilting, making jewelry, playing the organ and keyboard, and she especially enjoyed visits from family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, five children and 15 great-grandchildren: Tim (Marie) Maclay of Marshfield and grandchildren TJ, Heather and Jeff; Laurie (Jim) Gauthier of Cabot and grandchildren Karen and Kevin; Mary (David) Gehlbach of Barre and grandchildren Stephanie, Cortney, Ian and Morgann; Brian (fiancée Tawnya Kristen) of Montpelier and grandchildren Chazmin, Tristen and Gavin; Scott (Ivana) of Portland, Oregon, and grandchildren Joshua, Collin and Rachel. She also had 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, mother and brother, Royce Bond. Service details are pending with an announcement to be made at a later date. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.