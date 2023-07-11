Shirley A. Mongeur WATERBURY — Shirley Ann Mongeur, 66, passed away in the comfort of her home in Waterbury, on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Born in Montpelier on January 9, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Alice G. (Ricker) Haskins. Shirley attended local schools in Waterbury, and she was known for her spunky, gritty personality, her big caring heart, and her belly laugh that could be heard for miles. Shirley spent her life working for the State of Vermont and recently retired in January 2023. Her last assignment was at the Department of Public Safety Headquarters located in Waterbury. Shirley was honored by The Vermont State Police and her co-workers for her dedication, spirit, and strength with a parade through Waterbury on June 20. While Shirley's dedication to her work was impressive, her love and commitment to those she cared about was equally inspiring. Shirley was a kind and generous woman who knew how to light up a room and make people laugh. She loved sitting around a good campfire, being around animals of all kinds, stopping and smelling the flowers, the warmth of bright sunshine, and the playfulness that always accompanied time with children. Shirley was, afterall, a perpetual kid-at-heart. She will be missed by her many friends, co-workers, and by her loving family. Shirley is survived by her children: Joseph Mongeur and his partner Shannon Bolduc of Bolton, her daughter Aimee Mongeur, of Waterbury, her three sisters Susan King and her husband Edward of St. George, Sandra Swenor and her husband Reggie of Hinesburg, Sharon White and her partner Lee Brown of South Barre, her two brothers Charles "Scott" Haskins of Waterbury, and Stewart Haskins and his wife Teresa of Otsego Michigan, as well as many extended family. She is preceded in death by her father Charles and her brother Bruce. A memorial service for Shirley will be held at The Wesley Methodist Church in Waterbury on Saturday, July 15 at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Waterbury Food Shelf. The Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Waterbury is assisting the Family.
