Shirley A. Bowley BARRE — Shirley Ann Bowley, 80, of North Main Street, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, with her family at her bedside. Born on Sept. 11, 1941, in Woodsville, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of George L. and Ruby Mae (Vermette) Taylor. She attended elementary schools in Lisbon, New Hampshire, and graduated from high school in Woodsville. On Jan. 18, 1964, she married Roger William Bowley Sr., in Woodsville. They made their home in New Britain and Bristol, Connecticut, before moving to Northfield, Vermont, and eventually settling in Barre. Roger passed away on May 12, 2014. Shirley was self-employed as a housekeeper in the Northfield area before becoming employed at Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center as a housekeeper. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church and in her spare time, she enjoyed doing word search puzzles, reading and attending dinner events at North Barre Manor. Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Bowley, of Montpelier, Vermont; and her sister, Laurie Paradie, of Washingtonville, New York; as well as two nieces and two nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Roger Bowley Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be celebrated on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. There are no calling hours. Later inurnment will take place in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
