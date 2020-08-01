Sherry O. Kennedy BARRE — Sherry O. Kennedy, 62, of Morgan Lane passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born Oct. 30, 1957, in Haverhill, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of Robert and Virginia (Davis) Osgood. Sherry attended elementary school in Corinth and graduated from Oxbow High School in 1976. On July 15, 1978, she married Dale M. Kennedy in Corinth. They lived in a few different towns in Vermont before making their home in Barre. Sherry worked in the health care field since the age of 16 and was a loving, caring, dedicated nurse’s aide. Most recently, she worked as a Licensed Nurse's Aide at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In 2015, she was recognized by the Vermont Health Care Association as outstanding LNA of the year. When she was not caring for others, she was spending time with her family – especially loving and spoiling her grandson. Sherry also enjoyed cooking, gardening and going to craft fairs and yard sales. Survivors include her husband, Dale M. Kennedy; her daughters, Katy Baker and husband Ryan, and Amanda Grearson and husband Geoff, all of Barre; her adopted daughter-in-law, Anna Grearson; her grandson, Asher Baker; her mother, Virginia Osgood; four brothers; as well as her favorite niece, Michele “Mickey” McLaughlin. In addition to her father, she was predeceased by two brothers. A private graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
