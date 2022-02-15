Sherry N. LeBlanc BARRE — Sherry Nena LeBlanc, 71, passed away on Feb. 10, 2022, in Ocala, Florida, with her family by her side. She was born on Dec. 6, 1950, in Barre, Vermont, the daughter of Robert (Mary) Searles and Marion (Art) Meiggs. She was raised in Barre, Vermont, where she attended grade school and graduated from Spaulding High School, Class of 1968. She was the class valedictorian and a cheerleader for the basketball team. She married Robert A. LeBlanc on April 3, 1971, at Saint Monica’s Church in Barre, Vermont. They renewed their vows on their 25th Wedding Anniversary. They celebrated with family and friends at the Barre Elks Club. They resided in Barre, Vermont, and for the last 18 years, Sherry and Bob were snowbirds in Ocala, Florida. Sherry took pride in being a stay-at-home mom. When the kids were older, she went to work for Howard’s Market as their florist for almost 20 years and also had her own crafts/floral arrangements business called Butterflies at Sunrise. Sherry loved gardening, embroidery, spending time by the pool, attending craft shows with her mom and Maude, spending time at camp with her family. She was the center of activities at her house in Barre, always making snacks and Kool-Aid for kids playing basketball, Nintendo, swimming in the pool or hanging out in the gazebo. Sherry and Bob, along with Bob and Mary Searles, started The Little Rascal Baseball League for 5-year-olds. They had their own uniforms and flag as they paraded down Main Street in Barre. The family used to go camping at Lone Pine Campground in Colchester, Vermont, for many years while the kids grew up. Sherry and Bob took in Marvin and Harry when they were in the Fresh Air Program at ages 6 and 8 and raised Harry, Marvin, Jamie and Judd together ever since 1974. The family always went to the family reunions each August to spend time with their extended families. Sherry enjoyed playing horseshoes for NHPA over 10 years at Oak Bend, as well as being the secretary/treasurer for Oak Bend Horseshoe Club for 15 years in Ocala, Florida. Sherry is survived by her husband, Bob LeBlanc, of 51 years; sons, Jamie LeBlanc and his wife, Maude, of Ocala, Florida, Marvin Jeffcoat and his wife, Maria, of Woodside, New York, and Harry Ison and his wife, Millie, of Saint Augustine, Florida; her brother, Dennis Searles and his wife, Eve, of Cabot, Vermont; mother, Mary Searles; and siblings, Tina, Bobby, Jason and Chrissy; grandchildren, Sierra and William LeBlanc, Bryce Dyer, Tony and Manny Jeffcoat, Thalia, Harry Jr. and Austin Ison; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Judson LeBlanc; her parents, Robert Searles and Marion (Nunn) Meiggs; and brother, Paul Searles. A burial service will be held in Hope Cemetery in the spring and will be announced at a later date.
