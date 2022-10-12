Sherrill Gilbert BARRE — Sherrill Gilbert, 75, of Barre, VT, passed away on Sunday 10/2/2022 from complications of Alzheimer’s Disease and COVID-19. Born on 9/24/1947, Sherrill was the daughter of George and Mildred Picken. She graduated from Montpelier High School and married Lynwood Gilbert. Sherrill stayed at home to raise her children and after they were grown, she went to work at CVMC in the Emergency Department and the floors as Unit Secretary. She was a strong advocate against workplace bullying and she helped Vermont become the 13th state to introduce the Healthy Workplace Bill. Sherrill was one of 41 coordinators in the United States to help get the bill passed. Sherrill’s other passion, besides her grandchildren, was travelling and she was lucky enough to have visited many countries overseas. In her later years, Sherrill enjoyed volunteering at the State House doing tours and was a substitute teacher throughout the central Vermont community. Sherrill’s greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to bake, known for her homemade apple pies and rolls, and she took pride in sharing her traditions with her grandchildren. She loved the ocean and spent many summer vacations in Old Orchard Beach. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Lynwood Gilbert, of 53 years of Barre. Her son Steven Gilbert and his wife Missy of Tunbridge. Her daughter Kimberly Magoon-Somaini and her husband Paul, of Barre and her daughter Debbie Morris and her husband James. Her grandchildren Ashley Cota and husband Devon, Conner Magoon and partner Morgan, Emily Morris, Nathan Morris, Daniel Somaini and Wife Rebecca, Benjamin Somaini and wife Emma and great-grandchildren (Madison and Peyton Cota, Carter and Manny Somaini and Zander and Abby Somaini). Also, her brother Robert Picken and his wife Barbara of Barre, sister Linda Picken of Barre and sister Elizabeth Proctor of Burke, Virginia. She is predeceased by her parents and one brother, Edward Picken. Sherrill also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins who she loved dearly. A funeral service will be held at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral home, 58 Summer Street in Barre, on Saturday Oct. 15, 2022, at 11am with burial to follow to South Woodbury Cemetery. There is extra parking across the street in St. Monica Church parking lot. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott RD, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495. Sherrill’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses, aides, doctors, and staff of 2N and 2S at CVMC for the Wonderful care they took of our wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. We ask that everyone attending to please wear a mask, if you don’t have one, one will be provided.
