Sheila Fleck Pembroke MONTPELIER — Sheila Fleck Pembroke, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at her home in Montpelier. Sheila was born on April 28, 1948, to Alvin and Catheryn Fleck of Worcester, Vermont. A lifelong Vermont native, Sheila was well-loved in her community; Sheila worked for the Montpelier Fire Dept. for 35 years before retiring in April 2013. She continued her utmost dedication and admiration of the fire department even after retirement. Anyone who knew Sheila knew she was a selfless woman of boundless energy and a strong sense of family. Shelia loved spending time outdoors, visiting on her porch, had a love of the ocean, and was an avid fan of racing. Sheila never held back from attending an event or being involved in anything she felt passionate about. However, Sheila’s true love was being anywhere her family could be all together. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother to five grandchildren whom she was most proud of. She brought courage, strength and love to all she touched. Sheila is survived by her loving husband, Steven Pembroke, of 50 years; her children, Gretchen Pembroke Cate, Eric Pembroke, and their spouses, Chris Cate and Gianna Davids; and her five grandchildren, Ella Pembroke, Roman Davids, Ronan Cate, Mairin Cate and Lola Pembroke. Sheila is also survived by four siblings, Pamela Pembroke, Greg Fleck, Paula Sheridan and Carmie Lacillade. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in her honor at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montpelier Fire Department. Guare & Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.