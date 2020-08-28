Sheila A. Magoon BERLIN — Sheila A. Magoon, 74, of Woodridge Nursing Home went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with her family at her bedside. Born on Nov. 20, 1945, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of Thelma (Gauthier) and Robert Hood Sr. She attended elementary school in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School as the salutatorian of her class in 1965. While in high school, she was a skillful basketball player and enjoyed being the lead in numerous school plays. During her school years, she excelled at tap dancing and amazed audiences with her tap-dancing skills while jumping rope. Following her graduation, Sheila moved to Montpelier where she worked for Gov. Dean Davis, the Gary Home and the Lobster Pot Restaurant. After marrying Thomas Magoon in 1966, she moved to Connecticut where she worked as an insurance agent before starting a family. After her children were grown, Sheila was employed at Regional Physical Therapy for years and later at Pitt Kat Nursing Home as the activity director. She moved back to Vermont in 2011 and lived at the Gardens in Williamstown. While there, she led many church services and Bible studies. Throughout Sheila’s life, she always found a way to serve her community and the Lord. She became a volunteer chaplain for the Billy Graham Ministries and was the president of Church Women United. While living at Woodridge Nursing Home, she was the president of the Resident Council and volunteered any time she could to help others. Sheila enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s activities, painting, crafts, boating, spending time at the beach, playing games, reading and attending Bible studies, and spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed downhill skiing in her earlier years. She was so proud of her daughter and grandchildren and loved to brag about them whenever she could. Survivors include her daughter, Kimberly Zikus and husband Mark; grandchildren, Victoria Goebel, Andrew Goebel, Joshua Zikus and Jaiden Zikus; her three sisters, Linda Heath and husband Burt, Pamela Lewis and husband Mike, and Donna Putnam and husband Paul; her two brothers, Robert Hood Jr. and wife Donna, and Douglas Hood and wife Pat; her cousin, Raymond Seeley and wife Sharon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Scott, and two infants; as well as her cousin, John Seeley. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Sheila’s life will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. in the St. Sylvester Cemetery in Barre Town. The family would like to thank Woodridge Nursing Home for the wonderful care she received and the ICU department of CVMC for the special care and concern shown to Sheila and her family. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is in charge of the arrangements. To sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
