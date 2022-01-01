Shawn P. Dutil MARSHFIELD — Shawn Patrick Dutil, 43, of Bunker Hill Circle, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with his sister-in-law at his side. Born on May 5, 1978, in Berlin, he was the son of Marcel and Elaine (Brown) Dutil. He attended elementary school in Marshfield and Twinfield High School. Starting at the age of 18, Shawn worked in the masonry field. He worked very hard at this job and was always eager to learn more. He kept in this field until the time of his passing. Shawn was an avid hunter, where he had gotten bear, deer and moose. He also enjoyed antler hunting with his dog, Chelsea. Most of his free time was spent fishing on Lake Willoughby, where he caught the Vermont state record lake trout on July 20, 2003. He still holds that record. His love of fishing led him to start Glacier Lake Fishing Charters in 2020. Some of his other hobbies were listening to country music, collecting post cards of Lake Willoughby and collecting baseball cards. Survivors include his parents, Marcel and Elaine Dutil, of Plainfield; his brothers, Michael Dutil and his wife, Nancy, of Barre, and Kevin Dutil and his fiancée, Debbie Soulia, of New Hampshire; his niece, Lizette LaCourse and her husband, Brandon; his great-niece, Liza LaCourse; and his grandmother, Betty Brown. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. Per Shawn’s wishes, there will be no services. The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre, is assisting the family. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
