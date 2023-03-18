Shaun P. Corbett BARRE — After a courageous battle with cancer, Shaun Patrick Corbett, 43, left this earth on Friday, March 10, 2023. Born on March 24, 1979, in Berlin, he was raised in Williamstown, and attended Williamstown Schools. After high school Shaun moved to Wilmington, North Carolina and enrolled in Cape Fear Community College. He missed Vermont and came back to attend Vermont Technical College where he graduated with a degree in Engineering. Shaun then started working and spent 19 years with the State of Vermont within the Agency of Transportation. He married his wife, Emilye in 2010 and they welcomed two children Colton Anthony and Kennedy Evelyn. The children were Shaun’s pride and joy. He enjoyed coaching the kids through the Barre Youth Sports Association and Barre Football programs; and especially loved teaching them about archery, ice fishing, snowmachining, and hunting. Together as a family they enjoyed annual camping trips to Groton State Forest, annual beach trips to Brewster, Massachusetts, snowmachining in Central Vermont and many and forever remembered rides in the family JEEP. Shaun enjoyed trying new things, especially if it involved being outdoors and learning a new skill. Known for his many hobbies from skeet shooting to stock car racing at Thunder Road to snow machining – he loved the seasons of Vermont – but especially hunting season. One of his most cherished places was the family Camp in Eustis, Maine. He looked forward to being at camp and was always thrilled to share his favorite place with friends and family members. Shaun was also known as the life of the party--- never needing much convincing to get out on the dance floor and we will all forever remember, and try to imitate, his famous dance moves. His laugh and smile are some of the things we will miss the most. Shaun left this earth too soon, but his presence left an impact. During the 18 months of his illness, countless family members, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and community members supported Shaun and his family. His was a life short-lived but deeply felt among those who knew him. Survivors include his wife, Emilye (Pelow) and two children Colton and Kennedy of Barre, VT; Patricia and Erich Ristau of Williamstown, VT; Patrick and Judy Corbett of Orange, VT.; Daniel Corbett and Nicole LeBlanc and their son, Maddox of Hopkinton, MA; Sue McBride of Barre, VT; Anita Ristau of Barre, VT; Betty Eastman of Groton, VT; and Lynn and Anthony Pelow of Unionville, CT as well as many cherished and beloved friends and extended family members in Vermont, North Carolina, and Connecticut. He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Edith Corbett, Daniel McBride, Arthur Ristau and Buzzy Eastman. The family will host a celebration of life on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Route 110, Tunbridge, VT. In lieu of flowers, The Shaun Corbett Memorial Fund will be started as a way for his family to honor his legacy by supporting organizations in Vermont and New England that are aligned with Shaun’s passions and interests. To donate and for more information on this Fund please click the following link, https://www.gofundme.com/f/shaun-corbett-memorial-fund Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
