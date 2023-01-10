Sharon F. Mack WILLIAMSTOWN — Sharon F. Mack, 68, of Jamieson Road passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH. Born on July 11, 1954, in Barre, she was the daughter of Thad and Helen (Lapoint) Martin. She attended Williamstown Elementary School. On July 30, 2005, she married Vernon M. Mack in the Williamstown United Federated Church. Following their marriage, they made their home in Williamstown. Vernon passed away in 2014. Sharon worked in the housekeeping department at Woodridge Nursing Home for many years. She was a member of the Williamstown United Federated Church and in her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, music, shopping, colleting butterfly ornaments, and being with her family – especially spending time with her daughter. Survivors include her brother William Martin and her sister Bonnie (Martin) Holt, both of Williamstown as well as her companion Bruce Emerson, her son-in-law Peter McGuire, and her niece Jessica Black and her nephew William Martin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Vernon Mack, her daughter Tracy McGuire, and her sister Patricia Black. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
