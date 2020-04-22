Sharon Lee Bartlett BARRE — Sharon L Bartlett passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, after losing her battle with cancer. Sharon was born at home in Plainfield, July 12, 1942, to Clarence Sherburn and Orabelle (Sherburn) Chase. Sharon grew up and attended school in Barre, Vermont. On Oct. 22, 1960, Sharon married the love of her life, Laurence Stephen Bartlett. Sharon was a stay at home mother until all her children entered high school in Colchester. At that time, Sharon entered the work force and had numerous positions including a loan officer’s secretary at Vermont Federal Bank in Burlington, and office manager at Saint Michael's Food Service in Colchester. Sharon loved interacting with people, and much of her free time was spent on endeavors that satisfied this quality. Sharon loved yard sales, auctions, and travel to various casinos, especially Las Vegas. Sharon also loved animals and animals loved her, as there wasn’t a dog or cat who wouldn’t show their affection to her. Above all, Sharon enjoyed family outings and spending time with her husband, three children, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and friends. Sharon is survived by her husband of 59 years, Laurence Bartlett; her son, Kevin Bartlett of Florida; her son and daughter in law Kelly and Heidi Bartlett of New Hampshire; and her daughter and son in law Melissa Kent and Philip Semanek of Arizona; two granddaughters; six grandsons; three great-grandsons; and one great-grand daughter.
