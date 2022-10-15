Sharon E. Myak BARRE — Sharon Elaine Myak, 67, of Barre passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022, surrounded by loved ones and friends. Sharon was the first child born to Stephen Myak Jr and Evelyn Blackmon on September 15, 1955, in Scranton PA. Sharon spent most of her life in Washington County. For many years she lived with Linda and Steve Lafountain and their two children. She has spent the last 13 years living at the Arioli Avenue Group Home in Barre with friends and loved ones. Sharon was inquisitive, sneaky, beautiful, and always expressive in quiet ways. Sharon leaves behind her siblings, James, Robert, Ken, Thomas, Judith, and Karen. She was predeceased by her parents. She will be buried next to her parents in the Sylvania Mills Cemetery in PA. Contributions in her name can be made to the Arioli Group Home with Community Developmental Services-WCMH. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
