Sharon Deflorio Gordon BROOKFIELD — Sharon DeFlorio Gordon, 68, of Brookfield, Vermont, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, after a long illness, at The Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center in Lyndonville, Vermont. Sharon was born to Richard Bott Sr. and Joan (Emery) Bott in Morristown, New Jersey, on Dec. 20, 1952. Sharon loved to work in her vegetable garden and flower gardens. She loved crafting and sewing. Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Joan Bott; and a sister, Donna. Sharon is survived by her son, Richard DeFlorio and wife Melissa of Randolph, Vermont; stepson BJ Gordon of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; granddaughter Jessie DeFlorio of Randolph, Vermont; three brothers, Richard Bott Jr. and wife Sarah Hardy of Andover, New Hampshire, Michael Bott and wife Laurie of East Randolph, Vermont, and David Bott. Arrangements are under the care of Sayles Funeral Home, St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Memories may be shared with the family at https://everloved.com/life-of/sharon-defloriogordon/.
