Sharon A. Provasi COLCHESTER — With a sad and heavy heart, I announce the passing of Sharon Ann Provasi, a daughter, a sister, a mother, a caregiver and business owner, on April 25, 2021, at UVM McClure Miller Respite House, at the age of 77. She was born June 5, 1943, in Potsdam, New York, daughter of the late Victor Robert Dillon and Annabell (Miller) Dillon. Sharon loved spending time with her companion, Ernest LaBrie, traveling as much as possible and occasional trips to the casino, many car rides along the country roads. Sharon loved to be on the go a real zest for life. She was always there if you needed something. Sharon was a great listener with a wonderful sense of humor, also fun to be with. She leaves behind Ernest LaBrie, companion and love; her children, Billie Jo St. Amour, Cynthia Lynn Breault, Bobbi Jo Salls, Tammy Sue Provasi, Robert Ernest Provasi Jr., Vicki Jo Woodard; sisters-in-law, Beverly Dillon, Jean Dillon, Barbara Dillon, Linda Provasi; brother-in-law, Donald Provasi; grandchildren, Haley, Carlee, Adam, Jack, Riley, Paige, Ashley, Sophia, Kelli, Josh, Jared and Danny and Dena who also called her Mimi; her one and only great-granddaughter, Caroline Foy; and many extended nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Ernest Provasi Sr., of 40 years; sisters, Greta Dillon, Florence Burnah and Roberta Walike; brothers, Robert, Chester, Armand, Clifford, Reginald and Donald Dillon. A special thanks to the staff at the Respite House. Sharon was loved and will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her and be surrounded with her presence. There will be no services. Sharon wished only to celebrate her life. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
