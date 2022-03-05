Sharman L. Dickinson RANDOLPH— Sharman L. Dickinson, of East Randolph, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Feb. 20, 2022. Sharman was born Sept. 17, 1972, to Linda Yonkers (Ashford) and Jerry Hatch. She grew up in Northfield Falls. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1990. Shortly after graduating, she had her first child, Amanda Mary. Four years later she had her son, Nicholas John. They were both her pride and joy and she took every opportunity she could to brag about them. Sharman finally met her love, Randy Dickinson, and they were married Sept. 13, 2017. Sharman gained two bonus daughters when she married Randy, Hayley and Lindsey, who she loved just like they were her own. In January 2018, the light of her life, Sydney Rose, was born. There wasn’t a day that went by that Sharman didn’t talk about or praise how beautiful and amazing her granddaughter is. She also had profound love of all animals. Sharman was predeceased by her guardian angels and grandparents, Leaman and Mary (Amell) Martin; as well as her mother, Linda Yonkers (Ashford). She is survived by her husband Randy Dickinson, of East Randolph; daughter, Amanda Mary, of Montpelier; granddaughter Sydney Rose, of Montpelier; son Nicholas John, of Northfield; and bonus daughters, Hayley and Lindsey Dickinson. There are no funeral services at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.