Shana A. Butler WILLIAMSTOWN — Shana Ann Butler, 49, of South Hill Road passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at her home with her family at her bedside. Born March 22, 1971, in Barre, she was the daughter of Elwin and Gloria (Foster) Griffith. Shana attended Barre Town Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1989. On July 29, 1994, she married Ronald Butler in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, They made their home in Williamstown, Vermont. Shana was first employed by the Vermont State Psychiatric Hospital before joining the staff at Tender Loving Home Care. In her leisure time, she enjoyed riding with her husband on his Harley, gardening, cooking for her family, and spending time with her beloved dog and cats. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Butler; her sons, Brandon and Tyler Butler, and her daughter, Crystal Duhaime and her husband, Adam; her grandchildren, Scarlette Stickney and Sawyer Duhaime; her father, Elwin Griffith; and her sister, Robin Griffith. She was predeceased by her mother, Gloria Griffith; and her grandson, Cylis Stickney. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05602. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
