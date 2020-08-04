Selma Christina (Izor) Carpenter WATERBURY CENTER — Selma Christina (Izor) Carpenter, 86, passed away in the comfort of her home and family on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Waterbury on Dec. 5, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Ida (Thomas) Izor. On July 16, 1951, she married Andrew H. Carpenter in Waterbury. Selma was a 1951 graduate of Waterbury High School. After working briefly for Attorney Ralph Meaker in Waterbury, Selma embarked on a 40-year career with the State of Vermont. For 20 years, she was employed as a stenographer, account clerk and administrative assistant for several State agencies and then following a brief hiatus, returned to the State to work as an accountant, retiring in 1996. Following, Selma was the bookkeeper for Mansfield Motorcars, a business operated by her son, Scott. Selma is remembered for her wonderful social grace, kindness, and her love for family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In earlier years, she and Andy enjoyed snowmobiling and bowling with friends. They also cherished a longtime friendship with the “gang” which included Charlie and Kay Mason, Pat and Gerald Towne, and Dick and Rena Izor. Together, they spent many Saturday evenings dancing the night away at the Legion and enjoying innumerable pool parties at their home. Throughout her years working for the State, Selma kept a scrapbook with notes, pictures and funny moments that made work life more enjoyable. Keeping in contact with many of her co-workers, she cherished their lifelong friendships. She noted that she enjoyed her homemaking duties and loved her home with its spectacular view of the lake, sunsets and surrounding mountains. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of UVMMC in Burlington and CVHHH in Berlin for the outstanding care and compassion given to Selma. Selma is loved and mourned by her husband of 69 years, Andrew Carpenter of Waterbury Center; their children, Andrea Barber and husband Charles of Waterbury Center, Scott Carpenter and wife Lisa of Waterbury Center; seven grandchildren, Eric Barber-Isaac and wife Marla of Tucson, Arizona, Megan Barber and partner Linus Wesley of Stockholm, Sweden, Bryan Barber of Concord, New Hampshire, Jamie Carpenter and partner Mary Sanders, Jennifer Keiser, Justin Ainsworth and Kyla Ainsworth, all of Waterbury Center; four great-grandchildren, Ava and Khloe Carpenter, Dakota Richardson and Cohen Ainsworth; a brother, Robert Izor and wife Betty of Barre; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Selma was predeceased by her sisters, Emma Clifton, Genevieve LeBourveau and Marion Coffin; and three brothers, Charles, Calime and Richard Izor. Private services will be held from Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at Selma and Andy’s home, 181 Sunset Drive in Waterbury Center, on Aug. 8, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. Please wear a mask. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home Facebook page.
