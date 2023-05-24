Scott R. Kohn ATLANTIC CIY, NJ — Scott Richard Kohn, age 68, died of complications in Atlantic City, NJ on Monday, May 16. Scott was predeceased by his parents Marvin & Selma Kohn and his sister, Pamela Weiner, and brother-in-law Steven Katz. He is survived by his sisters Gail Katz of Lafayette Hills, PA, and Barbara Kohn-Saxe of Montpelier, VT, brother-in-law, Kenneth Saxe, nephews Randy & Jeff Katz, Louis Weiner, Josh Saxe, and niece Stacy Gorberg. He was a kind soul who will be remembered for his uncanny ability to make you laugh. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.
