Scott C. Morrow STOCKBRIDGE — Scott C. Morrow, 66, died on November 28, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born in Burlington and raised in Barre, VT by Robert and Lee along with his three brothers. Upon graduation from Spaulding High School, Scott went off to college in Boston. College was not for him, so he ventured to Alaska in his VW bus, and then to Montana. He eventually settled back in Vermont, living in Eden, Fairfax and Waterbury Center before relocating to Stockbridge. Alpine skiing was one of Scott’s greatest passions, ski bumming at Sugarbush and Stowe during the day and working restaurants at night, gathering a large group of friends along the way. He enjoyed one last ski trip to Alta in February 2022 chasing a few more powder runs. Scott had an incredible aptitude for fixing all types of electrical and mechanical machines and equipment. He spent several decades in industrial food processing sales and service, including Blodgett Oven Company, Hoegger Food Technology and Edlund Company. He traveled the world installing and troubleshooting equipment before retiring in 2020. Upon retirement Scott worked part-time as an educational guide at Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock. He especially enjoyed interacting with the baby animals and sharing them with the young children. If he could make someone happy, then he was happy. In November 2019 Scott created a festive Christmas holiday season for his 96 year old mom to brighten her spirits, that’s the type of kind and caring man he was. Scott also had a passion for cars, especially his 1972 Datsun 240Z. He spent the past two years restoring his sports car. He proudly drove it locally and reveled in the attention he received as people stopped to inquire about it. Scott is survived by his wife Tyna (Christina) Gallagher and their black lab Millie of Stockbridge VT; as well as his brother Kim (Tracey) Morrow of Barre VT; his brother Craig (Christine) Morrow of Simsbury CT; and five nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother James. Scott loved to cook and host gatherings with family and friends. One of his directives upon his death was to throw a party in his honor. This wish will be honored with a celebration of his life in the summer of 2023. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation during this holiday season to: Vermont Food Bank, vtfoodbank.org; or The Dorset Equine Rescue, dorsetequinerescue.org
