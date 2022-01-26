Schuyler D. Azur MONTPELIER — Schuyler Dean Azur, 61, of 4 Summer St., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 17, 2022. Schuyler was born in Montpelier on Nov. 12, 1960. He attended Montpelier High School, graduating in 1978. He was a star athlete, serving as captain of both the basketball and football teams. After graduation, he worked at IBM, for the City of Montpelier, finishing his career with Dubois and King Construction. Schuyler had many passions, including playing men’s softball and golfing at Montpelier Elks Club, hunting deer in the fall, and yelling at the TV while watching his beloved Red Sox, Celtics and Packers. Schuyler leaves behind many lifelong friends, who are having a hard time imagining life without hearing his distinct laughter or greeting him on the street with a loud: “Ayyyy-zuuur!” Schuyler was predeceased by his father, Philip Azur, his mother, Beverly Azur, and his brother, Neil Stevens III, all of Montpelier. He is survived by his sister, Narra Walters, his niece, Krystal Miller, and his great-nieces and great-nephew, Makayla Walters, Chase Miller, Abbie Miller and Savannah Miller, all of Concord, North Carolina. A formal Celebration of Life for Schuyler Azur will be held Sunday, Jan. 30, 1 to 4 p.m., in the Ethan Allen Room of the Capital Plaza Hotel in Montpelier. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
