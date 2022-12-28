Sarella M. Warren PLAINFIELD — Sarella M. “Sue” Warren, 88, a former long-time resident, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center with her family at her side. Born on March 29, 1934, in Montpelier, she was the daughter of Glen and Bessie Bell (Bosley) Haggett. She attended the Colby School in Middlesex and Union Elementary School in Montpelier before attending Montpelier High School. On October 1, 1965, she married Harvey R. Warren. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield. Harvey passed away in 1989. Sue was a homemaker and was also employed as a waitress, cook and housecleaner for many years. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #792 of Montpelier and also of the Channel Hoppers CB Club and attended the Bethany Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, jigsaw and word puzzles, fishing, reading, watching westerns and listening to country music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her children Jeffrey Haggett of Middlesex and Sarella Normandy and her husband, Paul of Barre; her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Elmer and Earl Haggett and her sister Mary Daily. Per her wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
