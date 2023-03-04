Sarajean Lafreniere Nadeau EAST BARRE — Sarajean Lafreniere Nadeau, 73, took the highway to heaven on January 5, 2023. She was a self-proclaimed Gypsy or traveler, to be politically correct, and her wandering nature was a means to reconnect with family and friends and make new friends and chosen family on her journey. She perfected the art of a visit. Whether sharing a cup of coffee or an adult beverage, you were blessed by her attention and presence. She wanted to get to know you, to connect. Each visit was an opportunity for her to shine her light. Once she knew you, she knew what to do or say to lift you up. Through her faith, she found hope and practiced gratitude. When she woke up in the morning and her feet hit the floor, she would say “Thank you, Jesus, for another day!” She was a lover of life and a fighter when life was challenging. When we struggled, she would simply say, “Keep on keepin’ on.” She was kind and giving. She did not care much for material things but what she did have, she was happy to share. A skilled follower of the Golden Rule, she quickly reminded her children and grandchildren of the importance of this rule to live by. She preferred being outdoors and appreciated the miracle of nature. She often sat quietly watching the birds and butterflies while welcoming the sunshine on her face. Enjoying the beauty of the fresh, fallen snow or the smell of rain on a spring morning were experiences that she loved. The moon and stars, fireflies, sand, and waves were all gifts to her. Mom’s life soundtrack was diverse. She loved all kinds of music just as she loved all kinds of people. She shared songs that were special to her, and she listened to songs that were special to others. It is a moving memory to have connected with her through music. We will miss the singing and dancing through life with her. She knew the magic of a moment. Reminiscing simpler times was an ongoing conversation. Memories of her large family, music, and laughter on the old front porch were valued by her. The ease of connecting through social media allowed her to comment, compliment, and well-wish to her heart’s content. She was proud of her Snapchat streaks and enjoyed sending funny pics and optimistic words of wisdom. Video chats and phone calls helped to soften the physical distance. She always told us, “I’m just a phone call away!” She was born on December 21, 1949. She was the daughter of Arthur and Claire (Crowley) Lafreniere and grew up in East Barre, VT. She is survived by her children, Traci Lafreniere Alfonso, her partner Eddie B., and Tara Howard Landon, her husband John; her grandchildren Aizlyn, Shaylie, and Kindyl Alfonso, and Kamryn, Hannah, and Adam Kozikowski; her brother Bill (Sylvie)Lafreniere, and sisters Judy Baril, Patti Lafreniere, Sharon (Ron)Dickinson, Marianne Mountford, and Jan (Dan)Kirchner. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Derek Howard and her son-in-law, Brian Alfonso. A celebration of life is planned for when warmer temperatures allow an outdoor gathering. How will we go forward without her glowing unconditional love? It will be in the knowing that we are not truly without her, and we are to continue in her example. We are to be present and kind, remain faithful, appreciate the gifts of life, continue to sing and dance and find magic in the moments. We are to love. Just as she cheered us on in life, she is cheering us on from Heaven. She knows that we’ve got this because she taught us well; her priceless legacy will carry on. Thank you, Mom.
