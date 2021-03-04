Sarah Wyckoff Ferris FAYSTON — Sarah "Oma" Wyckoff Ferris passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 26, 2021. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Adrian K. "Pnut" Ferris Jr. of Fayston; and her daughters, Virginia Havens Ferris and her partner, Johnny White, of Fayston, Pierce Stackhouse Kiniry and her husband, Reid Kiniry, of Northfield; her sister, Gretchen Wyckoff Rigol of Burlington; and her four grandchildren, Eleanor Ferris Hume, Isobel Bernadette Kiniry, Beaumont Eagles Hume and John Amzi Kiniry. She was predeceased by her brother, Amzi B. "Tod" Wyckoff II. She was born in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 17, 1948, to the late William S. Wyckoff and Elizabeth Stackhouse Wyckoff. She moved to Vermont in the early-1970s and along with raising her family, she held a variety of administrative positions, most recently with the State of Vermont Department of Public Safety and the e911 Board. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many and she will be missed greatly. No service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 or cvhhh.org.
