Sarah “Sally” Smith BARRE — Sarah “Sally” P. Smith, 68, of Barre, Vermont, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, after a brief illness. Sarah was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Sept. 20, 1953, to the late David B. Parker Sr. and M. Georgiana (Clark) Parker. She attended the Montpelier schools for many years until their family moved to Hopkinton, New Hampshire. There, she attended Hopkinton High School and was a 1971 graduate. Sarah married her high school sweetheart, the late Walter “Skip” Sheppard III, and they remained in New Hampshire for several years. In the early-1980s, Sarah worked for the Novo family at their car dealership on Manchester Street in Concord, New Hampshire, until it later became Nault’s Lincoln Mercury. In 1989, Sarah relocated back to Vermont with her two children and began her long office career at Capital Chrysler in Berlin, Vermont. Throughout these many years, new ownership and Capital Chrysler changing to what is now Midstate Dodge and Hyundai, Sarah remained for almost 32 years and was a longstanding employee right up until her death. Here, she also met her future husband, Charles “Steve” Smith. They were married on Jan. 30, 1993, surrounded by their loving parents and children. Sarah enjoyed all of the simple things in life. She loved cooking and family Sunday dinners, camping in Maine with her loved ones. She enjoyed eating seafood, gardening, crafting and building with Legos. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother, the two things that she exemplified the most. Sarah’s family wishes to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at CVMC and the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. In particular, her MICU nurses whose care and compassion will never be forgotten. Survivors include her husband, Charles “Steve” Smith, of Barre, Vermont; her two children, Kimberly Sheppard Brown (Mike), of East Montpelier, Vermont, and Matthew Sheppard, of Ipswich, Massachusetts; her brother, David B. Parker Jr., of Contoocook, New Hampshire; her sister-in-law, Lisa A. Parker, of Contoocook, New Hampshire; her stepsons, Jeremy Smith and Spencer Smith; her four grandchildren, Macenzie, Averie, Zachary and Emarie Brown; as well as several nieces and nephews. Guare & Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com. Per Sarah’s wishes, there will be no services and a private family burial at a later date. Sarah believed whole-heartedly in loving each other while you can in life. She would not want sadness in the wake of her death. In lieu of flowers, please make the effort to tell someone you love them. Donations in Sarah’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
