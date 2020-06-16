Sarah Jane Gibbs rites SPRINGFIELD — The funeral service for Sarah Jane Gibbs, 80, who died June 8, 2020, was held Saturday, June 13, at the Bomoseen Grange Hall in Castleton. The Rev. Eric May, pastor of Hubbardton Congregational Church, officiated. A daughter, Tina Lynn Gibbs, delivered the eulogy. Remembrances were shared by family and friends. Burial followed in Lake View Cemetery in Hubbardton. Bearers were Gordon III, Justin, Michael and Robert Gibbs, Joshua Wiese and Wayne Shaw. A reception took place back at the Grange Hall. Arrangements were by Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.