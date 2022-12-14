Sandra Murner BARRE TOWN — Sandra Murner, 74, of Oak Drive and a former long-time resident of Macon, Georgia passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. Born on November 29, 1948, in Macon, Georgia, she was the daughter of John O. Jr and Frances (Mullis) King. She attended elementary school and graduated from Miller High School in Macon, Georgia. On May 13, 1967, she married Johnnie H. Murner in Milledgeville, GA. Following their marriage, they made their home in Macon, GA. Johnnie passed away in 2009. Sandra was employed as a medical transcriptionist for many years for Dr. Stephen Noller at Cardiovascular Associates in Macon, GA. She was a beloved member of Bible Baptist Church in Berlin and participated in the Pearls Bible study group, which she loved. She was known for sending cards to everyone on their birthday and for her quick laugh and loving spirit. Survivors include her son, Rahne H. Murner (Kristin) of Barre Town, and their children, Sadie McCall (Drew) of Demorest, GA, Elijah, and Lydia. Sandra is also survived by her dear brother, John Alan King, who she raised and cared for as her son. She was predeceased by her husband Johnnie H. Murner, her brother Wayne King and her parents, John O. King Jr. and Frances M. King. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Bible Baptist Church, 68 Vine Street, Berlin. Family and friends may call on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. Burial to follow in Macon, GA in January 2023. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.