Sandra Sicely CABOT — Sandra (Sandy) Sicely (Foster) 81, of Cabot, Vermont passed away peacefully in Barre, Vermont on Monday March 27, 2023. A native Vermonter, Sandy was born on March 17, 1942, to Herndon and Natalie (Bartlett) Foster. She attended school in Cabot, graduating as the salutatorian of her class in 1960. Sandy was an active member of the local community and proud member of the United Church of Cabot. Sandy was one of the very first payroll clerks at Cabot Creamery and was an active member of the Eastern Star, a Masonic appendant body that focuses on members with spiritual values and believes in fidelity, constancy, loyalty, faith, and love. She earned the title of Worthy Matron in the Eastern Star, becoming the presiding officer of her chapter. Sandy was known for her kind and caring nature that she showed throughout her life. After receiving a degree in psychology from Vermont Community College, Sandy became a teacher's aide at Cabot School, focusing on helping children with special needs. On October 31, 1960, Sandy married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Sicely. They went on to have three sons, raising them in Cabot, Vermont where they built their home. Together, Sandy and Dick spent much of their time bowling, playing cards, and dancing at the Barre Moose Club. Sandy was proud of Dick’s accomplishments in music and would look forward to tuning into his radio station every Saturday morning, waiting for her weekly song dedication. Sandy was a loving and dedicated mother, always making it clear how proud she was of her three sons. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading books or playing board games. Sandy is survived by her three sons; Michael Sicely of Cabot, VT, Richard Sicely and his wife Michelle of St. Albans, VT, Ronald Sicely and wife Tammy of Alton Bay, NH, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) Roy Sicely, mother Natalie (Bartlett) Foster, father Herndon Foster, brother Arnold (Bart) Foster, and granddaughter Jessica Sicely.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.