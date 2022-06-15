Sandra L. Batchelder ORANGE — Sandra L. Batchelder, of Orange, Vermont, born in 1944, died on Nov. 30, 2021, at the Central Vermont Hospital. Her parents, Elroy Batchelder and Mildred Taylor, as well as her sister, Linda, predeceased her. She is survived by her sister, Shirley, married to Raymond Morin, of Williamstown, Vermont; and nieces, Heather Campbell and Bethany Goodrum, both living in the state of Georgia. Sandra was a custodian at the Granite Bank, the Central Vermont Hospital and Norwich University. She was a member of the Cobble Hill Grange, and attended the Hedding Methodist Church. Growing up, she enjoyed helping her father raise cattle. Graveside services are planned for later this spring.
