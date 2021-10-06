Sandra Kelley Musgrave Harvey WILMINGTON, Del.— Sandra Jane Kelley Musgrave Harvey, age 76, of Brandywine Hundred, Wilmington, Delaware, died peacefully Oct. 1, 2021. Born in 1945, in Barton, Vermont, to the late Howard William Kelley and Rena Mae Collins Kelley, she graduated from Barton Academy and Graded School in 1963. She attended the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, earning a bachelor's degree in Humanities in 1967 and a master's degree in English Literature in 1968. She later earned a Master of Science in Library and Information Sciences from Drexel University in 1997. After college, she worked for Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Chicago for two years as a computer programmer. In 1970, she moved back to Vermont and went to work for the State of Vermont in data processing. In 1981, she and her family moved to Delaware, and in 1982, she went to work for the State of Delaware as a data center manager. After 24 years, she retired in 2006 from the Department of Health and Social Services Information Resources Management unit. Sandra enjoyed square dancing, camping, bicycling, gardening, reading and the opera. She also enjoyed cruising that allowed her to visit Alaska, Tunsia, Ephesus, Sicily, and Greece. Her husband of 27 years, Francis Richard Harvey Jr., predeceased her in September 2001. In addition, she was predeceased in 2020 by her sister, Diana Mae Kelley Green, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Rena Karpinski and her husband, George, of Wilmington, Delaware; and a son, Francis Richard Harvey III, of Newark, Delaware; and her sister, Barbara Sue Kelley Ashe, of Worcester, Massachusetts; and various nieces and nephews. A visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380. For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
