Sandra J. Simpson BERLIN — Sandra Jean Simpson, 76, of Crossing Manor Drive in Berlin, passed away at her home on April 7, 2022. She was born on Sept. 4, 1945, the daughter of Joseph and Orilla (Landry) Chartier. She attended South Barre Graded School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1963. On Sept. 4, 1971, Sandra married Richard Simpson and together, raised two sons, Scott and Todd. Sadly, Mr. Simpson predeceased her on Oct. 20, 2002. Sandra’s work career was mainly in banking, a head teller at Howard National Bank and retiring as branch manager of Community National Bank in Montpelier in 2012. She enjoyed spending time at home with family, shopping with her sisters, working on puzzle books to keep her mind sharp. She appreciated the simpler things in life. Survivors include her children, Todd Simpson, of Berlin, Vermont, and Scott Simpson and his wife, Barb, of Ohio; her siblings, Bernice Dudley, of Barre, Vermont, and Richard Chartier, of Mesquite, Nevada; her grandchildren, Kathryn and Erik Simpson, of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by siblings, Lorraine Chouinard, Yvonne Bradley, Gloria Forrend, Linda Lefebvre, Joseph Chartier and Antoine Chartier. There are no calling hours and graveside services will be held at a later date. Her remains will be committed with her husband in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
