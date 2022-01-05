Sandra Gillander Lunde DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Sandra Gillander Lunde, 79, passed away Dec. 21, 2021. She was the oldest child of Wallace and Mae (Osterberg) Gillander. She was born on Sept. 30, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut. She moved with her parents to Montpelier, Vermont, in 1947. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1960. She then attended the University of Connecticut and graduated with a bachelor's in Physical Therapy in 1964. Sandi also received her master’s in Physical Therapy from the University of North Dakota in 1993. Sandi worked as a physical therapist at Mary Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, New Hampshire, Trinity Hospital in Minot, North Dakota, and in 1970, established the Physical Therapy Department at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Sandi retired from Mercy Hospital in November 2007. Sandi married Richard Oliver Lunde on April 16, 1966, in Montpelier, Vermont. Richard and Sandi moved to Minot, North Dakota, and started a family having a daughter, Lisa Kay. In 1970, they moved to Devils Lake, North Dakota, and had a second daughter Sharon Ann. They made their home in Devils Lake. In 2008, they purchased a home in Phoenix, Arizona, spending winters there. Sandi was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, WELCA, served on the Board of Deacons and was council president. She was a member in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was an avid collector of antiques and collectibles. Her collections included egg cups, spooners and ruby and forest green depression glass. Sandi was an accordion player and enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family. Sandi is survived by her husband, Richard, of 55 years; daughters, Lisa Lunde, Fort Yates, North Dakota, and Sharon (William) St. Peter, Maple Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren, Maia (David) Lunde Cockerham, Grand Forks, North Dakota, Gillian Lunde, Fort Yates, North Dakota, and Cassandra and Nicholas St. Peter, Maple Grove, Minnesota; sister, Karen (Chuck Acebo) Gordon, Barre, Vermont; sisters-in-law, Ilene Gillander, Barre, Vermont, and Elaine (Einar) Einarson, Grand Forks, North Dakota; brothers-in-law, Roger (Linda) Lunde, Forman, North Dakota, Rodney Lunde, Upham, North Dakota, Dennis (Diane) Lunde, Carefree, Arizona, and David (Mary) Lunde, Towner, North Dakota; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandi was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Mae (Osterberg) Gillander; father- and mother-in-law, Oliver and Ellen (Westford) Lunde; brother, George Gillander; brother-in-law, Drew Gordon; great-nephew, Drew Bernier; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Lunde. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake, North Dakota. Sandra is in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, North Dakota, with funeral services pending for Saturday, May 14, 2022. Condolences may be expressed at www.gilbertsonfuneralhome.com
